Reno man sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after fatal crash involving marijuana

A Reno man who admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana when he caused a crash that led to three deaths five years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Dana Terry, 26, pleaded guilty in July to driving while having a prohibited amount of marijuana in his blood, resulting in death. He is eligible for parole after serving five years of his sentence.

RENO AIR RACING TURNS DEADLY AFTER TWO PLANES COLLIDE, BOTH PILOTS KILLED

CALIFORNIA PILOTS IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY RENO, NEVADA AIR RACING CRASH

Terry was driving a Toyota pickup on the Mount Rose Highway south of Reno in November 2018 when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, killing the driver Craig Park, 67, authorities said.

Minutes later, two men stopped at the scene of the crash to try to help on the dark road. But a passing vehicle hit Terry’s car, which spun into the two men — Brian Morris, 57, and Rodolfo Torres, 43. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and Morris died later at a local hospital.