‘Renowned’ New York City doctor shoots baby, turns gun on herself in horrific murder-suicide: Police

A prominent oncologist in New York City allegedly shot her baby to death and then took her own life in a shocking murder-suicide, according to police.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,” New York State Police said in a statement released Saturday.

Krystal Cascetta, 40, was a hematology-oncology specialist at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital, according to local media. The suspected murder-suicide was carried out at Cascetta’s $1 million home, which she shared with her husband in Somers, New York, the Daily Mail reported.

The baby’s name, age and gender were not publicly revealed by police, but a baby registry suggests the child was about 4.5 months old, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News. A police source told the outlet that the baby was a girl and an only child.

Cascetta allegedly carried out the murder-suicide while her husband, identified as Timothy Talty, was away and the doctor’s parents were present in the residence, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

Cascetta and Talty married in 2019, according to the outlet, and soon moved from their Brooklyn home to a house in Somers in 2021.

Talty is the founder of protein bar company Talty Bars, which Cascetta helped craft and who is touted on the company’s website.

“The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA,” the Talty Bar website states. “Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze.”

“When Krystal was in 8th grade, her mother’s best friend passed away from breast cancer,” the site adds. “It was this life-altering event that helped Krystal decide that Medical Oncology would be her specialty.”

The site describes her as an avid runner and fitness enthusiast.

Cascetta specialized in breast cancer, according to her biography on Mount Sinai’s website. She was a graduate of Albany Medical College before completing her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital, the bio shows.

“The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients,” the Mount Sinai Health System told Fox News Digital in a statement.

New York State Police described Cascetta as a “renowned Oncologist” in a press release on the tragedy.

Talty Bars and the New York State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on Sunday.