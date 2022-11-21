Renowned trainer who worked with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others arrested on rape charge

Rob McClanaghan, a renowned NBA trainer whose clients included LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and others, was arrested Friday in Rhode Island on rape and drugging for intercourse charges, Boston police said.

Officials said in a statement that McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I., was arrested in an operation executed by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit and Warwick Police Department in East Greenwich. Police said the incident McClanaghan is charged in occurred in downtown Boston.

“The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility,” police said. “McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice.”

Boston police reminded residents to be mindful of scentless, colorless and odorless drugs being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Police listed steps residents can take to avoid those terrible incidents, including having a “buddy system” in social settings when with someone.

McClanaghan, known as “Rob Mac,” says on his website that his ability to train some of the top athletes in professional basketball and the techniques he used are used in company boardrooms.