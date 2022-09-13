Rental assistance available for 12 Kentucky counties affected by flooding

Continued rental assistance is available for eligible people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible, residents must have been awarded initial rental assistance and must have used it as intended. The initial award covered two months.

Applicants must also be unable to return to the residence where they lived before the flooding because it is uninhabitable, can’t be accessed or isn’t available due to the flooding.

Other requirements include being unable to pay for housing without assistance, cannot be receiving temporary housing help from another source and must be developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or be able to demonstrate progress toward one.

To request an application, contact FEMA at (800) 621-3362.

Homeowners and renters who haven’t applied for disaster assistance can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call FEMA or use the FEMA mobile app.