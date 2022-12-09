Rep. Tenney introduces bill to redirect IRS funding to southern border as Title 42 nears its end

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced legislation to use increased spending on the IRS for strengthening the border instead.

Tenney told Fox News Digital that her bill, the DIRECT Act, would redirect new IRS funding to the border to combat the incoming flow of drugs and illegal immigrants.

Titled the “Diverting IRS Resources to the Exigent Crisis Through (DIRECT) Funds for Border Security Act,” the legislation comes as the GOP hammers Democrats over $80 billion in IRS funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“What my bill simply does is say, don’t hire 87,000 new IRS agents… It can be directed to the border where we really need the assistance,” shared the former tax attorney. “The border security, the Customs and Border Patrol, are just dealing with unprecedented numbers — numbers like we’ve never seen in our country.”

IRS TO START SPENDING NEW $80 BILLION BUDGET FROM DEMOCRATS

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported an all-time record 230,000 migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in October, including 64,000 migrants crossing without being apprehended. The numbers show a 1.3% increase over September, according to CBP.

“For people to cross our border illegally undermines the rule of law, undermines our immigration system, undermines our sovereignty as a country, and undermines the taxpayers, because they, again, are footing the bill for all of this,” shared Tenney.

President Biden defended his decision to skip visiting the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday, saying “there are more important things.”

BIDEN BLASTED BY BORDER PATROL UNION OVER POLICIES, DECLINING TO VISIT DURING ARIZONA TRIP: ‘COWARDICE’

The Congresswoman said his response is “par for the course for Biden.” The president “doesn’t care about the fate of… Americans at the border, the border towns and the people that live there that are suffering as well, and the taxpayers who are paying for all of this,” she added.

But the Biden administration says it will appeal a federal court decision issued last month that blocked a policy authorized under Title 42 of a broader 1944 law covering public health.

The policy allowed for the quick removal of asylum seekers at the border at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is slated to continue until later this month.

BIDEN ADMIN APPEALS RULING BLOCKING TITLE 42 BORDER PROTOCOL

Tenney says she knows a lot of Democrats who are concerned about what’s happening at the border.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voiced his concerns Wednesday on ‘Your World.’ “When Title 42 goes away… you’re going to see large numbers of people coming in my city,” he said.

About a dozen other Republicans have joined the legislation as original cosponsors.