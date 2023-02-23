Reporter gunned down in Florida identified, GOP AG delivers ultimatum to Dem prosecutor and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘TAKEN TOO EARLY’ – TV news reporter gunned down in Florida shooting that also claimed life of 9-year-old identified. Continue reading …

HIGH NOON – GOP AG delivers ultimatum to Dem prosecutor after public outcry. Continue reading …

BIG UN-EASY – Americans warn ‘don’t come alone’ to US murder capital. Continue reading …

‘EQUITY PLANS’ – Biden’s latest suburbs whack will change your neighborhood for the worse, writes Howard Husock. Continue reading …

ECONOMIC WARFARE – The real Chinese spies are attacking America from within, writes Jason Isaac. Continue reading …

–

‘ALL A SHOW’ – Lawmaker who went viral for confronting trans woman responds to backlash. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY UNSETTLING’ – GOP wants to stop Biden admin from expanding abortion access by declaring federal health emergency. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT – AG Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week. Continue reading …

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE – Musk, Newsom announce Tesla’s new engineering headquarters. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

COMPLETE EMBARGO – DeSantis’ office rejects ‘non-apology’ from MSNBC after host told ‘blatant lie’ about his education reforms. Continue reading …

‘ALL CURED!’ – Howard Stern marvels at Don Lemon’s 1-day turnaround from ‘sensitivity training.’ Continue reading …

‘HIS HUMOR IS SECOND TO NONE’ – European publishers refuse to change Roald Dahl’s works. Continue reading …

‘SHOULDN’T SHE BE KEEPING HER BIG BAZOO SHUT?’ – Joy Behar fumes over Trump grand jury member doing media tour. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Is it too little, too late for Mayor Pete? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Why Buttigieg is unlikely to ever be fired. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is not how justice in America is supposed to work. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – What about protecting Americans? Continue reading …

EVERLASTING – World War II love letters hidden behind wall in New York home delivered to family 80 years later. Continue reading …

OH, SHIP – Former Black Panther in disbelief after learning she has ties to the Mayflower. Continue reading …

‘LOCK HIM UP’ – Rowdy crowd chants at Alabama basketball player after latest revelation in fatal shooting. Continue reading …

‘OVERWHELMED’ – Meghan ‘overwhelmed,’ fears coronation humiliation, expert says. Continue reading …

AMAZING APE – See this smart orangutan rescue a baby bottle from a pool of water at the Los Angeles Zoo. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Historian compares President Biden’s Ukraine support to FDR in WWII. See video …

WATCH: Buttigieg slammed for taking reporter’s picture: ‘Why did you need it?’ See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.