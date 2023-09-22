Republican’s decision could swing power, Dem suing city leaders over homeless crisis and more top headlines
DEFINING MOMENT – Republican’s decision has the potential to flip the majority in the Senate. Continue reading …
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – Democrat DA suing city leaders to clean up homeless crisis: ‘I’m calling them out’. Continue reading …
‘WAKE-UP CALL’ – House hearing exposes evidence of ‘Chinese propaganda’ in US schools. Continue reading …
SOUNDING ALARM – White House refuses to reveal how costly potential billion-dollar climate program could be for taxpayer. Continue reading …
HOT SEAT – Karine Jean-Pierre hammered for refusing to answer question on border crisis in viral exchange: ‘Pathetic’. Continue reading …
LEFT WING NOMINEE – Biden’s progressive nominee moves forward in Senate committee. Continue reading …
BLACK NEW DEAL – Omar-chaired group backs candidate who demanded reparations. Continue reading …
OPEN BORDERS? – GOP rep warns DHS may be undercounting illegal immigrant ‘gotaways’. Continue reading …
DRESSED DOWN – Fetterman chooses interesting outfit to meet world leader amid Senate dress code controversy. Continue reading …
STRIKING BACK – Dave Portnoy speaks out on WaPo ‘hit piece,’ shares screenshot of reporter’s email. Continue reading …
POUR ONE OUT – NYT columnist airs grievances about meal cost. Restaurant responds with his bar tab. Continue reading …
OBSOLETION, OR OPPORTUNITY? – Economist argues AI in education will be a ‘great leveling field’ for schools: ‘Better, faster’ than current system. Continue reading …
ELDER ABUSE – Biden’s latest public gaffe raises concern over fitness for office. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Stuart Varney tells Dana Perino why ‘there’s no place like America’ Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden is encouraging the world to ‘storm’ America’s borders. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – This is the point of Biden’s border crisis. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Instead of a southern border, we now have a giant processing center. Continue reading …
GREG GUTFELD – Sarah Ashton-Cirillo is the American voice Zelenskyy didn’t see coming. Continue reading …
‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ – Most people have an unhealthy relationship with work, study finds. Continue reading …
SNAP DECISION – Selfies came way before the smartphone — and this man was behind them. Continue reading …
ROAD TO NOWHERE – Google sued after GPS leads man to his death off collapsed bridge. Continue reading …
WATCH: PERILOUS PERCH – A cat stuck high in a tree in Boulder, Colorado, is rescued by firefighters who delivered her safely back to her owner. Check out the moments! See video …
WATCH: Kash Patel: I believe a quota system is unconstitutional. See video …
WATCH: Rep Waltz: Biden is backing us into an endless war. See video …
THOMAS SWALLA – 3 things to understand how AI might help develop new treatments. Continue reading …
BERNIE SANDERS – Americans, stand with the UAW to fight corporate greed. Continue reading …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
