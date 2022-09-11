Restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers

A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor the victims of 9/11 backfired when some slammed the restaurant’s 9/11-themed seafood menu as offensive.

“My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago,” George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu, ABC 7 reported. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day.”

“I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post,” the post added.

The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour, which is located about an hour outside of Washington, D.C., released the 9/11-themed seafood menu last week, which included meals titled “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip. The menu also included chocolate silk “Pentagon Pie,” a key lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and a “Never Forget” sampler, WTOP reported.

The menu was taken down, but screenshots of the menu remain on social media.

Some voiced shock over the theme of the menu.

“I’m just kind of shocked that someone would, you know, use that as a way of getting I guess customers to come in? I don’t know,” Jackie Adams told Fox 5.

“It’s a time for remembrance and reflection, and I don’t know if that menu depicted that type of situation,” Jeff Gibson added.

Others said they’re not sure why there’s outrage over the menu.

“I just don’t see why people would want to call it disrespectful,” a person at a nearby grocery store, Chris Campbell, told Fox 5.

The menu was replaced by a “Seafood Sunday” menu, with football-themed meals, such as “Offense Oysters,” “Fumble Flounder” and “Field Gold Flatbread.”

The restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional comment on Sunday.