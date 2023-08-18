Retired NFL star JJ Watt reveals the one thing he ‘can’t stand’ about training camps

Once NFL training camps open, videos of players making jaw dropping plays at practices often make it to social media.

Defensive end J.J. Watt, who decided to call it a career following the 2022 season, has gone through his fair share of training camps. But, on Thursday Watt took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to voice his displeasure about one element of some of the training camp footage.

“Love seeing footage from NFL training camps, but can’t stand accounts posting video of one rep from 1v1’s and making outlandish statements,” Watt wrote.

A single rep from practice going viral on social media has the potential to work in favor of a give player. But, in some instances the footage could be detrimental.

Conclusions are often dawns from the videos which could result in raised expectations about how an athlete’s season will turn out. If a given player ends up having a solid season, but does not deliver highlight reel worthy plays, his year might be viewed as a disappointment.

Watt proceeded to explain what players are typically working on when they are going through 1-on-1 situations in practice.

“A) 1v1’s are for working on your craft/new moves.

“B) Literally every player wins/loses reps every single day. One rep tells nothing.”

It is not uncommon for players to win or lose battles during 1-on-1’s over the course of a practice session.

A recent example of what Watt seemed to be referring to involved New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Sewell appeared to get the best of Thibodeaux during a 1-on-1 rep and the video was quickly shared by thousands of social media accounts.

Training camp, joint practices, and preseason games are an opportunity for players to fine tune their skills before the regular season gets underway.

A player who is focusing on improving his technique during a training camp practice will likely not be concerned if they come out on the losing side of one rep.

Watt certainly knows a thing or two about using practice to get better at his craft. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time All-Pro and will likely end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.