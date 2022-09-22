Retired NYPD officer rescues driver who crashed convertible into North Carolina lake

A retired New York City police officer jumped into a lake on Wednesday to rescue a driver stuck inside a sinking convertible, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Lake Norman near 643 Williamson Road in Mooresville, Mooresville Fire-Rescue said.

The car had traveled off the roadway and crashed in the lake when the retired officer, who is also a local resident, happened to be passing by, fire officials said. He jumped into action as the vehicle quickly began to fill up with water and sink.

“The passer-by was able to unbuckle the seatbelt and get the driver out of the vehicle,” fire officials said. “A boater jumped into the water and assisted with swimming the driver to a nearby dock.”

The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. No details about the driver’s injuries or current condition were immediately released.

No further details were immediately available.

Mooresville is a town located about 30 miles north of Charlotte.