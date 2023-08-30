Retired Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn opens up on injuries, struggle with insomnia

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn spoke out about the toll injuries and surgeries have taken on her over the years.

During a recent Zoom interview, Vonn revealed she has undergone more than 10 surgeries and said parts of her body remain in a “constant state of pain.”

She also brought up her decade-long battle with insomnia.

“It’s more than two hands,” said Vonn as she held up her fingers when asked about the number of surgeries she’s had. “I just had a surgery three weeks ago.”

Injuries prompted the U.S. alpine ski racer to retire from competition in 2019.

Vonn added that she does what she can to manage the pain.

“Yeah, my right knee is in a constant state of pain pretty much. So, I’m just trying to manage that. I definitely paid a heavy price for the success I had in my skiing career. But I have no regrets.”

Vonn will undergo knee replacement surgery later this month. She is hopeful she will be able to one day ski again.

“My goal is for that to allow me to ski with my kids one day,” she said. Vonn does not have any children but has expressed an interest in having kids in the future.

“I’m the oldest of five kids. The youngest three were triplets, and I changed a lot of diapers. And I took them to school. And I made them lunches,” Vonn told USA Today Sports.

“I think my parents did a really great job. I’d love to add things that I’ve learned in my life kind of in that process of raising a child.”

Vonn has dated legendary golfer Tiger Woods and retired NHL player P.K. Subban.

Vonn said a 2013 knee surgery created lasting effects, and it also coincided with the onset of insomnia.

“I really started to struggle with my sleep, and it became this downward spiral where I just had a lot of anxiety. And it just kept getting worse and worse,” she said. “And, obviously, I’ve had my share of surgeries in my life. So, the compounding effect of all those things really was not helpful for me and my sleep patterns.”

According to Vonn, the problem continued for several years, and a doctor eventually prescribed an insomnia drug.

“I don’t know if I look like I’ve been sleeping better,” Vonn said. It “has been such a game changer for me. I’m finally getting the sleep that I so desperately needed.”