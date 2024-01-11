Right-wing party allegedly discussed deporting millions from Germany at meeting with Identitarian Movement

A meeting between one of Germany’s rising right-wing political parties and a hard-line identitarian group is raising questions about their alleged discussion of deporting millions from the nation.

Investigative journalism group Correctiv published a report Wednesday on the meeting between the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party and the Identitarian Movement in November.

At the meeting, Identitarian Movement member Martin Sellner allegedly presented a plan for “remigration” of immigrants out of Germany, including those who already have citizenship but have failed to integrate.

AfD leader Alice Weidel did not attend the alleged meeting, but her personal assistant Roland Hartwig and a state leader were present.

AfD has confirmed the meeting, which was allegedly captured on hidden cameras, took place but rejected assertions that it reflects their party policy.

“The AfD won’t change its position on immigration policy because of a single opinion at a non-AfD meeting,” a spokesperson told news outlet Reuters.

Sellner also commented on the report, claiming he had no intention of distinguishing between German citizens or challenging their constitutional rights.

“I made very clear that no distinctions can be made between citizens — that there can be no second-class citizens — and that all remigration measures have to be legal,” Sellner told the outlet.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the AfD and Identarian Movement in a statement on social media, comparing them to the Third Reich.

“We protect everyone — regardless of origin, skin color or how uncomfortable someone is for fanatics with assimilation fantasies,” said Scholz.

Mass-migration to Germany has become one of the most hotly contested issues in the country as its generous asylum and refugee policies have allowed millions to enter.

Scholz himself has stated that “too many are coming” in recent years as the nation’s social systems are reaching critical levels under the strain of surging arrivals.