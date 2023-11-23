Rioters clash with police, torch car after knife attack in Dublin

Protesters and rioters clashed with police officers and a police vehicle was set ablaze in Dublin, Ireland Thursday evening, following a knife attack earlier in the day in which five people were injured, including three children.

Per Irish media outlet RTÉ, rioters attacked gardaí, officers of the state police force Garda, and set a garda vehicle on fire.

The bedlam unfolded on O’Connell Street and Parnell Square East, according to the outlet. Rioters were reported to have thrown fireworks and bottles at the officers.

The riots came hours after the knife attack outside a school in the heart of Dublin around 1:30 p.m. A five-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment in a hospital. A woman and two other children were also injured. A six-year-old girl sustained less serious injuries and a boy was discharged from a hospital, officials said.

TERROR SUSPECT ACCUSED IN TEACHER STABBING SWORE ALLEGIANCE TO ISIS BEFORE KNIFING, PROSECUTOR SAYS

Irish police said they weren’t treating the case as terror-related, and that a man in his 50s, who was also hospitalized with serious injuries, is a “person of interest.”

Police said they have a “definite line of inquiry” and that they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the violence outside the school.

“The facts are being established but the facts are still not clear and a lot of the rumor and innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said at an evening press conference.

EX-KOSOVAR GUERILLA LEADERS JAILED ON WAR CRIME CHARGES ACCUSED OF WITNESS MANIPULATION

Harris derided the public disorder in the city as “disgraceful.”

“I wish people would calm down, go home, and allow us to actually conduct our duties and investigations properly,” he said.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said at a media briefing that preliminary indications are that a man attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.

He said that police believe that it was “a standalone incident, not necessarily connected to any wider issues that are ongoing in the country or in the city, and we need to identify the exact reasons for that happening.”

GERMAN POLICE ARREST 2 MEN ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING OVER 200 MIGRANTS INTO EUROPE

He confirmed earlier witness reports that a knife was used in the attack, but he couldn’t provide more details on the nature of the injuries. He also confirmed that witnesses sought to disarm the man as soon as they saw what was going on.

“My understanding is members of the public did intervene at a very, very early stage and we would applaud those members of the public for getting involved in such a traumatic and potentially dangerous situation for themselves,” Geraghty said.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman.”

She said the unrest in the city “will not be tolerated.”

“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc,” she said.

“We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division. I would appeal for calm in the city center as Garda Síochána carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Síochána must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.”