Rob Gronkowski, Bucs discussed possible return to football: report

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski was close to returning to the football field this season.

And then he thought better of it, choosing to remain retired.

Gronkowski had multiple conversations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers around Thanksgiving about returning to the NFL to help his former team make the playoffs, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

According to the report, Gronk was “bored” without football and reached out to the Bucs to inquire about playing again.

Gronkowski retired for the second time following the 2021 season after catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Tom Brady convinced Gronkowski to end his first retirement from the New England Patriots, and the pair won a Super Bowl in 2020.

Gronkowski caused a stir earlier in the week when he fired off a tweet seeming to insinuate that a return to football was in the cards.

“I’m kinda bored,” Gronkowski wrote Wednesday night.

As it turns out, Gronkowski’s tweet was nothing more than an advertisement for his partnership with FanDuel.

Gronkowski’s return to the Tampa Bay sidelines couldn’t hurt considering the Bucs have struggled to a 6-8 record. Brady and the offense have failed to put enough points on the board, averaging just 17.6 points per game.

Even being two games under .500, Tampa Bay still holds a one-game lead in the NFC South with three games remaining on the schedule.

The Bucs will play the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.