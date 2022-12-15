Rob Gronkowski jokes Tom Brady could play until he’s 68, touts QB’s broadcasting chops

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski was spotted leaving a West Hollywood hotspot earlier this week and was asked a few questions about his former teammate, Tom Brady, before driving off.

Gronkowski was coming out of Craig’s after a dinner with a few people in his camp and was met by paparazzi and fans who were looking for an autograph. Gronkowski brushed off one autograph seeker who was looking for the former tight end to sign a blank sheet of paper.

Gronkowski was asked how long he thought Brady was going to keep playing as reports suggested “all options” were on the table for the 2023 season.

“The dude’s a beast, he can go forever,” he said before being asked whether Brady would be about 65 years old when he retires, to which Gronkowski replied, “Yeah, 68!”

Gronkowski also touted Brady’s analyst chops as he is expected to go into the FOX booth once he is finally finished playing football.

“Tom’s going to kill it,” Gronkowski said. “I was just talking about it. He knows football like no other. He can break down any player at any time. He’ll just present it to the screens, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other.”