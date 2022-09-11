Rob Gronkowski makes his Super Bowl bet, celebrates retirement at Mohegan Sun

Rob Gronkowski’s football career appeared to be completely finished as he celebrated at a retirement party at Mohegan Sun on Saturday night in Connecticut.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end celebrated the end of his playing days at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook with his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, his family and more than a hundred loyal fans who packed the facility to get a glimpse of the future Hall of Famer.

Gronkowski spoke to Fox News Digital on the Turf Carpet ahead of his bash. He said one of his closest friends works at the casino and talked about hosting the retirement party for him.

“It’s right here in our backyard. You know, playing here for nine years in New England so Mohegan Sun became like a home, eat some dinners, hang out with the friends, gamble a little bit. What better spot to enjoy a retirement party than Mohegan Sun?” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski has been retired for a few months and is just trying to stay active while he’s off the field.

“It’s been going good,” he told Fox News Digital of his retirement. “I play a lot of basketball. I work out. I like to stay active. Every once in a while, have a party here and there just to keep some fun going.”

He also offered one bold Super Bowl bet.

“Oh man, Super Bowl bet … I’m gonna go with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was just on the team and they basically have the whole team returning,” he said.

“They got Julio Jones now, he’s a beast!”

Gronkowski then moved to Avalon Nightclub where he, his brother Gordie Jr., Kostek and the crowd of fans tore the house down for the rest of the night.

The four-time Super Bowl champion finished his career with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. He was named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team and won the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year.