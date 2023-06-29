Rob Gronkowski pans ‘Baby Gronk,’ reveals his dad contacted him ‘500 times’

The “Baby Gronk” phenomenon finally reached the real Gronk recently, as the retired tight end was asked about the social media sensation at Tight End University.

Jake San Miguel, the 10-year-old boy’s father, helped his son Madden gain more than 327,000 followers on social media. As San Miguel was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month, his story and push to make his son a big social media star did not exactly land with football fans.

Rob Gronkowski talked to Barstool Sports about “Baby Gronk” on Wednesday.

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything,’” Gronkowski explained to Will Compton and Taylor Lewan of “Bussin’ With The Boys.”

“The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”

The Athletic interviewed San Miguel earlier this month and said that he had a plan for his son “since before he was born.”

San Miguel added that his son is the “real deal” and that he “puts in a lot of work.”

“It’s not just for content,” he told The Athletic. “We put five or six days a week of training. He diets, he eats clean foods, salmon and brown rice. He is in a routine. He’s a real athlete. He’s not a normal kid. Normal kids are emotional. They put their head down when they make mistakes, talk back to the coaches, they make noises, but he doesn’t do that. He has been trained and programmed since he was 6 years old.”

Compton and Lewan also revealed direct messages from San Miguel asking for some kind of collaboration.