Rob Gronkowski: Why Falcons are intriguing option for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick’s next move after 24 years with the New England Patriots has been speculated about, and Rob Gronkowski said the Atlanta Falcons were going after him.

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith after three consecutive seasons of seven wins and no playoff appearances.

Belichick interviewed for the Falcons job this week and will reportedly have a second interview with team owner Arthur Blank.

Why would Belichick fly south for the foreseeable future?

“What makes the Falcons a great place for coach Belichick is that they’re an underachieving team with a lot of talent, and coach Belichick knows how to take talent that’s underachieving and then overachieve that talent,” Gronkowski told Fox News Digital.

“I’m pretty sure they got some room in the salary cap as well to bring in some players. They have like five first-round draft picks on the offensive side of the ball like the last five years. They have a lot of talent.

“He’ll go in there. He’ll know how to utilize all that talent. Also, they got a pretty solid defense, which obviously he’ll upgrade even more. And, then, on top of it, they love to run the ball. And he’s a guy that loves to run the ball and jam it down your throat as a coach.”

Atlanta has weapons on offense. Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London have proven that. The jury is still out on whether Desmond Ridder can be the quarterback of the future.

The Falcons were 26th in points scored and 17th in yards gained in 2023.