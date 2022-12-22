Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to New England after video of him getting mocked following loss goes viral

Jerry Edmond took in his first ever NFL game this past Sunday when his New England Patriots took on the Raiders in Las Vegas.

A joyous day turned out to be a heartbreaker, as he witnessed maybe the most disastrous play in the history of the National Football League.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With three seconds left, the Patriots inexplicably attempted a miracle lateral play, but Jakobi Meyers’ attempt was intercepted by Raiders’ Chandler Jones, who took it 48 yards to the house for the walk-off, 30-24 win.

Upon the loss, a video captured a Raiders fan getting in the face of Edmond and mocking him. Somehow, the Pats fan kept his cool, probably because he was too stunned to even react.

PATRIOTS’ JAKOBI MEYERS, RHAMONDRE STEVENSON TAKE ‘FULL RESPONSIBILITY’ FOR RAIDERS’ MIRACULOUS WALK-OFF WIN

The video quickly went viral, and Twitter users quickly worked to find Edmond, but they didn’t have to do much searching, as Edmond replied to the video.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words. I’m the Patriots fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond, and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women (sic) so I kept my cool,” he tweeted.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft caught wind of the video and has invited Edmond to Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He will receive a customized jersey and take in warmups on the field.

“You never know who’s watching, but the Patriots wanted to thank Edmond for the way he represented the New England fan base with class and composure on the road in Las Vegas,” the team said.

Edmond is in for a real tweet, as the Patriots (7-7) are fighting for a playoff spot. They are on the outside looking in as the eighth seed, behind the 8-6 Miami Dolphins.