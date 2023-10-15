Rocket strikes UN peacekeepers’ HQ in southern Lebanon as fighting escalates at Israel’s northern border

As skirmishes broke out between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along Israel’s northern border on Sunday, the United Nations mission said a rocket struck its headquarters in southern Lebanon.

The U.N. mission said none of its peacekeepers were hurt despite not being in shelters at the time when the rocket struck the coastal town of Naqoura.

The mission did not specify where the rocket was fired, saying it was working on verification. Some Lebanese media said the rocket was fired from the positions of Palestinian Hamas militants in southern Lebanon, intending to reach Israel but falling short, though it has yet to be confirmed.

The mission expressed disappointment in its efforts to de-escalate the situation.

IRAN THREATENS ISRAEL OVER LOOMING GROUND OFFENSIVE IN GAZA: REPORT

“We continue to actively engage with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to de-escalate the situation, but regrettably despite our efforts military escalation continues,” the United Nations mission (known as UNIFIL) wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We urge all the parties involved to cease fire and allow us, as peacekeepers, to help find solutions.”

“No one wants to see more people hurt or killed,” the mission wrote. “We remind all the parties involved that attacks against civilians or UN personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes.”

HEZBOLLAH POSES ‘REAL RISK OF ESCALATION’ AT ISRAEL NORTHERN BORDER, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR SULLIVAN WARNS

Hezbollah, a key ally of Hamas, has vowed to retaliate against Israel should they launch a ground offensive into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah spokesperson Rana Sahili said Sunday’s increase in the intensity of the exchanges doesn’t indicate Hezbollah has decided to fully enter into the Hamas-Israel war. The fighting on the border is “only skirmishes” and represents a “warning,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.