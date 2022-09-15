Roger Federer’s retirement draws reaction on social media: ‘You changed the game’

Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Federer’s announcement drew a ton of reaction from his opponents over the years. Retired American tennis star Andy Roddick was among those to lead the tributes on Twitter.

Federer finishes his career with 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 victories, in addition to 103 singles titles. He also added a gold medal in Olympic doubles in 2008 and a silver in singles in 2012.

ROGER FEDERER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM TENNIS AFTER INCREDIBLE CAREER

Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players in his era and had some epic matchups with Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when they were coming through the ranks. At one point, he had won four consecutive U.S. Open titles.

However, over the last few seasons, Federer has been hampered by injuries. He did not play any pro events in 2022 and only competed in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Federer’s announcement comes a few weeks after Serena Williams announced her retirement