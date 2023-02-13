Romance author missing days after leading police on chase through Grand Teton National Park: Cops

A romance novelist known for her steamy tomes and a failed attempt to trademark the word “cocky” has been missing for two weeks, just days after she was arrested for leading police on a 24-mile pursuit through a Wyoming national park, according to officials and reports.

Faleena Hopkins was last seen on Jan. 30 in Teton County, Wyoming, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation reported on its website. The blonde-haired, green-eyed author was arrested just three days earlier after a run-in with federal officers that ended after she led them on a 24-mile chase, the Jackson Hole Daily reported.

According to the report, agents with the National Parks Service initially approached the 52-year-old on Jan. 27, after spotting her vehicle stopped in the road in the area of Jackson Lake Junction in Grand Teton National Park. She allegedly drove off and took police on the high-speed pursuit that only ended after authorities unleashed spike strips along the roadway to puncture her tires, according to the report.

Court records show she was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, stopping or parking upon the roadway, operating a vehicle in excess of the posted speed limit, failing to comply with a traffic control device and operating a vehicle without due care.

She was representing herself in the case, and was due to appear in court via Zoom on Feb. 28.

Hopkins was reported missing from Jackson, and is described as being about 5-foot-7 tall and 135 pounds. She has tattoos, including “Follow All Instincts” on her right wrist, a hummingbird on her right ankle, a lion’s head on her left shoulder and an infinity sign on her left wrist, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to her whereabouts to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181 or the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430.

Hopkins has authored several romance novels, including the “Cocker Brothers” series. In 2018, she made headlines after an unsuccessful bid to trademark the word “cocky.”