Ron DeSantis’ ‘win for the ages,’ Fetterman beats Oz in Pennsylvania and more top headlines

‘WIN FOR THE AGES’ – Ron DeSantis touts trouncing as he and Marco Rubio score big wins, swinging Florida decisively red. Continue reading …

KEYSTONE STATE FLIP – John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, turning Senate seat over to Democrats. Continue reading …

BUCKEYE BATTLE – Republican JD Vance tops Dem Rep. Tim Ryan in contentious Ohio Senate race. Continue reading …

CLEANING HOUSE – Kevin McCarthy declares GOP will ‘take back the House,’ push Nancy Pelosi out as Speaker. Continue reading …

‘RED WAVE DID NOT HAPPEN’ – Newly-elected Mayra Flores reacts after loss to Democrat challenger. Continue reading …

–

PEACH PICK – Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Continue reading …

MICHIGAN MAINTAINS – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prevails over former TV host Tudor Dixon in hard-fought race. Continue reading …

RETAINS HER ‘EMPIRE’ – Gov. Kathy Hochul holds on to power in New York, overpowers GOP challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. Continue reading …

HOLDING THE LINE – New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan fends off GOP candidate Don Bolduc, retaining seat for Democrats. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

ELECTION OPPOSITES – NPR panned for Arizona race slant: ‘Election denying’ Kari Lake versus Katie Hobbs ‘defending election integrity.’ Continue reading …

FEELING BLUE – Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses. Continue reading …

‘BIGGEST LOSER’ – Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance. Continue reading …

NO ‘REPUBLICAN WAVE’ – Sen. Lindsey Graham expresses disappointment about midterms. Continue reading …

‘FORCED TO ENDURE’ – WNBA star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian labor camp. Continue reading …

DELAYED GRATIFICATION – Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California. Continue reading …

‘THEY FELL OFF’ – AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram. Continue reading …

‘NOODLE ARM’ – Court records identify suspect charged with chucking cans of alcohol at Ted Cruz. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

