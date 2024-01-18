Ron Rivera looking to coach in 2024: ‘I have several opportunities right now’

Ron Rivera may be done as the Washington Commanders’ head coach, but he is not done with his coaching journey in the NFL.

Rivera was let go by the Commanders new owner Josh Harris, who will look to make his first head coaching hire since taking over the franchise from Dan Snyder.

Rivera told ESPN he’s had “conversations with some people and some teams,” and will see what comes as multiple teams are searching for their next head coach.

Teams are also looking for new coordinators, something Rivera would step in as if the right situation arises.

“I have several opportunities right now,” Rivera said. “I just want to make sure it’s the right one.”

Rivera, who has been a head coach for the past 13 years, told ESPN it would not be difficult to assume a role as a team’s defensive coordinator. He last did so from 2008-10 with the Los Angeles Chargers before the Carolina Panthers brought him in as their head coach.

“Sometimes you do have to take a step back,” Rivera explained. “You take a step back, you learn and grow from it. It’s like I told other players, if you look at this year as a lost year, you’re [hurting] yourself. You should look at it as a year to learn and understand why things happen. This was probably the greatest learning experience I’ve had in a while this year. I mean, a lot of things came to light at certain times this past season that I think going forward will really help me.”

Rivera was calling plays for his defense after firing his coordinator, Jack Del Rio, something he said he “enjoyed the heck” out of.

“I got away from it for 3½ seasons and really felt like I was more of a manager,” Rivera added.

He also noted how the organization within the Commanders when Snyder was running the team had things land on his plate as head coach that he felt should not have been there. While he did not divulge what those things were, it is something he hopes he does not have to deal with again.

“At the time when I was dealing with it, I wasn’t necessarily the head coach as much as I was the manager,” he said.

Where Rivera will end up is open to speculation, as head coaches will be put in place first before their staffs are built out.

Rivera has yet to interview for one of those jobs, but he sounds confident that there is someplace for him in the 2024 season with an organization – something he is excited about pursuing.