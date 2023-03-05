Ronald Reagan Presidential Library sign vandalized with graffiti ahead of DeSantis book talk

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was vandalized ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ visit on Sunday, police said.

“Ron DeFascist” was spray-painted onto the library’s entrance sign overnight.

The Simi Valley Police Department says the graffiti was discovered by library employees before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Library employees cleaned the graffiti off the sign quickly.

Police do not believe any witnesses saw the vandalism.

“The vandalism took place during the night and there were no witnesses,” the Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement.

“There is no indication of threats or any other crimes,” the statement added.

DeSantis was scheduled to discuss his book “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Sunday afternoon. According to the library’s website, the event was sold-out.

The book talk comes as the Florida governor is suspected to launch a campaign for the 2024 presidential race.

DeSantis came in second place behind former President Donald Trump in Saturday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll.

DeSantis garnered 20% of support among those polled, while Trump won 62%.