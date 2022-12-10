Ronaldo emotional after Portugal eliminated by Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

Portugal’s World Cup run came to a shocking end on Saturday as Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinals in a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals.

The loss for Portugal sends star player Cristiano Ronaldo home after what may be the final World Cup match for the soccer legend.

Ronaldo once again came off the bench for Portugal, entering the game as a sub in the 51st minute.

His only chance came in the 91st minute, when he had a shot on goal that Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved.

After the game, an emotional Ronaldo walked back to the locker room, appearing to hide the tears.

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Ronaldo, who parted ways with Manchester United after the 37-year-old was critical of his English Premier League club in an interview.

Ronaldo was then suspended for two games by the English Football Association for knocking a phone out of the hands of a young fan after he thought the fan was filming his injury suffered in a game.

In Portugal’s first game of the World Cup against Ghana, Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with the goal in the 65th minute of play.

Ronaldo’s first World Cup was in 2006, when he scored a penalty against Iran. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ronaldo had five goals.

In Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland, Ronaldo was benched after he expressed frustration for being subbed out in a win over South Korea.

Ronaldo will be 41 by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around.