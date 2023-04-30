Roof holding dozens of people collapses near Ohio State University

Ohio authorities say that at least 14 people have been hospitalized after a roof collapsed in Columbus Saturday evening.

The collapse happened at a home near the campus of Ohio State University.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter told FOX 28 Columbus that between 15 and 45 people were on the roof.

The roof was not designed to support that amount of people, the fire chief said.

OHIO GOV. DEWINE SIGNS $13.5 TRANSPORTATION BUDGET, RAIL SAFETY PACKAGE INTO LAW

People allegedly heard a cracking noise before the roof gave way. All 14 injured people are in stable condition.

An Ohio State University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the incident happened at an off-campus building and not on university property.

“On behalf of the university, I can add that we are monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with those present and their friends and family.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Columbus Division of Fire and Columbus Division of Police for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for more updates.