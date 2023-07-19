Rookie phenom Corbin Carroll turns strikeout into baffling Diamondbacks run vs Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder has had quite the 2023 season for a squad that has benefited from his All-Star level of play.

Once the top prospect of the organization, the D-Backs were hoping Carroll would quickly catch on in the bigs, and he’s done so with his solid bat, advanced outfield play, and quite possibly his best asset, his speed.

That was on full display Tuesday night in Atlanta when the Diamondbacks, who are hoping to get back atop the NL West after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays to start the second half, were facing the Braves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the bottom of the first inning, Carroll smashed an RBI triple off fellow National League All-Star Bryce Elder, creating an early lead for Arizona. The next inning, Carroll was back up at the plate, but he didn’t have the same luck, striking out on an Elder pitch that found dirt just behind home plate.

But, despite the strikeout, Carroll still ended up on third base because his speed caused a bad error by Braves catcher Sean Murphy.

Murphy popped right up to get the ball. Knowing Carroll possessed elite speed from the left-handed batter’s box, Murphy appeared to rush his throw to first baseman Matt Olson, who couldn’t make the play.

DIAMONDBACKS ROOKIE CORBIN CARROLL RETURNS HOME TO SEATTLE AS AN ALL-STAR

Carroll saw the ball trickling into the outfield and kicked into a second gear. He busted it around the bases, and eventually ended up on third base as teammate Ketel Marte scored from second base.

The run made it a 6-5 game, as the scoring only just started for this game.

Arizona eventually won the game, 16-13, to snap their four-game skid that started with a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates just before the All-Star break.

Carroll ended the game 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, as the 22-year-old continues to rake in his breakout season.

Carroll owns a .286/.354/.538 slash line with 18 homers and 50 RBI over 90 games. He earned his first career All-Star nod this season, and the D-Backs don’t expect that to stop coming in future seasons.

Arizona is hoping that Carroll’s production can continue this season, as they hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.