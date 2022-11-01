Ross Chastain’s video-game move shocked NASCAR colleagues, race team: ‘That was f—ing ridiculous dude’

Ross Chastain pulled off an incredible move at Martinsville Speedway that landed him in contention for the NASCAR Cup championship, and even his fellow drivers were in complete shock of what he did.

NASCAR on Monday released the in-car audio reactions of Chastain and the drivers who saw him hug the wall and launch himself into fifth place at the Xfinity 500, narrowly beating out Denny Hamlin for position in the event and the Championship Four altogether.

“That’s literally the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Chase Briscoe was heard saying.

Erik Jones was in disbelief.

“What the f— was the 1 doing?” he said. “He actually passed people doing that?”

Chastain’s audio with his spotter was a bit more jubilant.

“You made the transfer! You made the transfer, man! That was f—ing ridiculous dude!” Brandon McReynolds said. “That was wild man, that was wild! I don’t know how long you’ve been sitting on that move but that was f—ing incredible.”

Chastain will now head to Phoenix to compete for a championship. He later explained he took the move from the game NASCAR 2005.

“Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube. I never knew if it actually worked. I did that when I was 8. I grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed,” he told PRN.

Chastain joined Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott in the drive for the title.

The championship race will start at 3 p.m. ET in Phoenix on Sunday.