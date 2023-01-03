Roswell zoo reopens day after 4 animals die in dog attack

A popular zoo in Roswell reopened Friday, a day after four animals were killed by wild pack of dogs.

City officials announced Friday that three barbary sheep, also known as aoudads, and one wallaby were found dead at Spring River Zoo.

They say the killings happened late Wednesday night after three dogs managed to get into the zoo by digging under new fencing.

The zoo closed Thursday as several employees mourned the loss.

Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affair director, told the Roswell Daily Record that the zoo’s other animals were undergoing welfare checks to make sure they weren’t traumatized by the incident.

Jennings says the fencing had only been put up recently.

Animal control officers are searching for the dogs.

Barbary sheep are native to southeastern New Mexico and Texas since being introduced to the region in the 1950s. Wallabies are native to Australia and New Guinea and resemble kangaroos.