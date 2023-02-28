Rowhouse fire in Baltimore leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Two people were killed and a third person was hurt when a fire broke out in a Baltimore County rowhouse on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Kavanagh Road in Dundalk around 6:20 a.m., according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

POLICE WARN OF ALARMING CRIME TREND AT FUNERALS, CAR WASHES

A man who was inside the home when the fire started escaped through a window, officials said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The two adults who died in the fire have not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.