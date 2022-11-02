Rufus, Oregon mayor arrested for attempted murder after road rage shooting

The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been charged with attempted murder following a road rage shooting that happened on Halloween, according to authorities.

Dowen Jones of Rufus is in custody at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says.

A family of four was traveling on Highway 281 just before 9 p.m. Monday behind an SUV that was driving erratically. The driver of the SUV pulled over abruptly, causing concern for the driver of the family vehicle. The family slowed to get a description of the SUV, so they could report the driver to the sheriff’s office.

As the family passed the SUV, a man stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at them.

SOFTWARE GLITCH RATTLES OREGON VOTER REGISTRATION PROGRAM

Deputies say the gunfire caused damage to the family’s vehicle that was occupied by two adults and two minor children, ages 5 and 8.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

OREGON MAN ABDUCTED, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED CANADIAN TEEN, PROSECUTORS SAY

On Tuesday, investigators were able to identify and locate the SUV, as well as identify the shooter as Jones.

Deputies from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office contacted Jones in the City of Rufus, where he is the elected mayor.

He was arrested and later lodged at NORCOR in The Dalles on one count of attempted murder, as well as four counts of attempted assault in the first degree. The Dalles Police Department is assisting wit the ongoing investigation.

The city told KPTV they are not providing comment at this time.