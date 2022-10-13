Runner nearly loses ear in freak deer attack during 5K race

An Ohio woman is recovering after being trampled by a deer during a 5K race earlier this month, according to a report.

Rebecca Heasley has been competing in races for years and was nearly done with the “Space Race” in Montville Township on Oct. 1 when she was struck by a deer that charged her.

“I thought I got hit by another runner who just was too close,” Heasley told FOX 8. “I saw blood on my hands and realized it was a bit more severe.”

Deer hooves cut open her head, ear and neck. She also suffered lacerations as a result of being knocked to the ground.

“Honestly stayed calm through the whole thing,” she said. “I had a moment of freak out when I found my ear wasn’t where it was supposed to be, but other than that it was more or less like if I’m going to freak out, this is going to be much worse than it really is.”

Heasley was so far out on the running trail at Observatory Park that she decided to get up and walk to the finish line, where she could be assisted by emergency medics.

She has returned to work for Progessive Insurance from home this week, following surgery to reattach her ear and stitches to close the wound.

“She is a good person, acting in good faith, and she didn’t deserve this,” sister Melissa Clow said on a GoFundMe page.

Heasley says she won’t let what happened deter her from participating in future races.