Russell Westbrook comes off bench as Lakers drop to 0-5

The Russell Westbrook era in Los Angeles has taken a new turn.

On Friday night, Westbrook came off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Lakers fell to 0-5 on the season, losing 111-102.

Westbrook, who missed LA’s game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, scored 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting in 33 minutes off the bench.

Westbrook’s bench role will continue for the “foreseeable future,” according to ESPN.

“From Day 1, I mentioned, I’m a guy that’s willing to do whatever for the team,” Westbrook said. “I’ll sacrifice whatever it is that is needed to be sacrificed, parts of my game that I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do, and I’ll continue doing that.”

The Lakers once again struggled from the floor, shooting nine of 29 from the 3-point line.

LA entered Friday night’s game with the worst shooting and 3-point percentage in the NBA. They are a combined 42 of 177 from beyond the 3-point line through five games.

“I think our offense is harming us right now,” LeBron James said. “Defensively, once again, we had a great game plan. We went out and competed, gave ourself a chance. Couple possessions here, couple possessions there didn’t go our way, but just keep hammering on.”

LA was without Anthony Davis, who sat out the game with lower back tightness.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped to 0-4 after losing to the Denver Nuggets, marking the first time since James’ rookie season that he has dropped the first four games of an NBA season.

James, who had eight turnovers against Denver, vowed to be more aggressive after dropping to 0-4.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers,” the Lakers star said, via ESPN. “I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn’t aggressive enough.

“That’s an easy fix for me. I’ll be much better on Friday with that. I’ve done it over and over the course of my career. That’s an easy fix. I’m not worried about that.”

James finished Friday night’s game with 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three turnovers.

