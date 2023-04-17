Russell Westbrook’s physique inspires Charles Barkley to do crunches live on air

Consider Charles Barkley impressed with Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook’s physique.

During TNT’s pre-game show featuring Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, a shot of Westbrook entering the arena in Phoenix before taking on the Suns appeared on the screen and, well, Barkley seemed floored by Westbrook’s abs.

“Woah,” Barkley said when he saw Westbrook wearing a short-sleeve shirt that was not buttoned, exposing his abs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can’t remember the last time I could take my shirt off in public,” Barkley remarked.

As impressed as he was, Barkley decided to take action right away to try to get Westbrook’s physique as his own. The TNT broadcast cut to a clip of Smith helping Barkley do some crunches on the studio floor.

CHARLES BARKLEY RIPS STATE OF COLLEGE ATHLETICS: ‘IT’S A TRAVESTY AND A DISGRACE’

Barkley is not in game shape anymore after his 16 years in the NBA ended after the 1999-2000 season with the Houston Rockets. However, he does have 11 All-Star and All-NBA nods to his name and a Hall of Fame bust, so he has got that going for himself compared to Westbrook.

They do, however, share an MVP trophy in their careers. Barkley secured his in the 1992-93 season, while Westbrook got his in the 2016-17 campaign.

Westbrook, though, has not been playing like that guy in the last couple of seasons. He has bounced around a bit, playing with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

He has been a better shooter after switching LA clubs, shooting 35.6% from three-point territory with the Clippers compared to 29.6% with the Lakers. Westbrook has averaged 15.8 points with the Clippers as well as 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

The Clippers were able to come out with the Game 1 win on the road Sunday night, 115-110, but Westbrook was not too efficient from the field.

He finished the night with just nine points on 3-of-19 from the field. He did produce in other ways, though, with 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks in 36 minutes of play.

Nonetheless, Westbrook has clearly become an inspiration to Barkley to get back in game shape…or at least as close to it as possible.