Russell Wilson accepts blame for Broncos ugly loss to Colts, vows to respond: ‘I don’t know any other way’

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is taking the blame for Thursday night’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts, saying “I let the team down tonight,” but vowed that he is “going to respond.”

In what was an underwhelming performance by both teams, Wilson failed to deliver late in the fourth quarter, throwing an interception in the end zone with just two minutes remaining, which gave way to Chase McLaughlin’s game-tying field goal with just seconds left on the clock.

Wilson also failed to find a wide open KJ Hamler in the end zone on fourth-and-short in overtime, ending the game at 12-9 in the Colts favor.

“It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better,” Wilson said in his post game presser. “This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives [where] we moved the ball in the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

Expectations were high this season for Wilson after the Broncos gave him a $254 million contract extension in early September, but he is off to his worst career start, throwing just four touchdowns through five games.

“One thing I know about myself is, I’m going to respond. I don’t know any other way. I always believe in myself, always believe in this team – believe in what we can do, believe in what I can do,” Wilson said Thursday night.

“When you play this game, the one thing that you’re going to know is you’re going to go through adversity. Adversity is a choice, and I’m always going to choose to understand that adversity is just temporary and you’re going to overcome obstacles and battles. We’re all working together. We’re all still together, focused on trying to do whatever it takes. It starts with me, and I’ll make sure that I do that.”

The Broncos are 2-3 with hopes of making the playoffs still alive, despite six straight seasons without an appearance.

“In this locker room, we believe what we can do,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of season left, there’s a lot of opportunity left, there’s a lot of belief.”

