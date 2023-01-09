Russell Wilson, Derwin James kneel in prayer before Broncos-Chargers game

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James came together on Sunday for a moment to kneel in prayer at midfield before their game.

Both players wear the No. 3 on their respective teams and led the moment of silence for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Wilson and James locked arms at midfield while they were on their knee and players from both teams stood on the field with their arms interlocked.

NFL fans at Empower Field at Mile High cheered as Wilson and James hugged and went back to their teams.

Hamlin and his health were on the minds of everyone in the NFL on Sunday. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin made a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, got back up from the play and then collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was sedated in critical condition for a few days. He then woke up and positive updates on his neurological capacity were given with the best update coming Saturday.

Doctors tending to Hamlin described his neurological function as “excellent.” The Bills said Hamlin continues to breathe on his own but remained in critical condition. He was taken off a ventilator Friday and showed an ability to speak.

Hamlin also tweeted for the first time since the incident.

“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!” he wrote Saturday.

He was also live tweeting from his bed as the Bills took on the New England Patriots.