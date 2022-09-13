Russell Wilson faces loud boos from Seattle crowd as he makes Broncos debut

It wasn’t a warm welcome from Seattle Seahawks fans for Russell Wilson on Monday night.

The new Denver Broncos quarterback didn’t have to wait long to see the fan base, better known as The 12s, he made cheer for the last decade. But it might not have been the reception he wanted to hear.

Fans didn’t hold back their boos in Seattle.

When Wilson first took the field with his team, he heard it. When he came back out of the locker room after warmups, he heard it louder. He even heard them jeering during the coin toss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the loudest was when he went under center for the first time as a Bronco. It was deafening.

On the surface, Seattle fans feel slighted by Wilson, who wanted to be traded this offseason. The Seahawks obliged, sending him to Denver in a blockbuster deal, one that left a gaping hole for Seattle to fill at quarterback.

Geno Smith, who was Wilson’s backup for the past three seasons, is the first starter they will try.

SEAHAWKS’ TYLER LOCKETT LOOKING FORWARD TO RUSSELL WILSON MATCHUP: ‘RUSS HAS DONE SO MUCH FOR THIS COMMUNITY’

Looking deeper into Wilson’s time in Seattle, he gave The 12s everything they could’ve asked for. His only losing season was last year, where he went 6-8. His overall record was 104-53-1.

SEAHAWKS’ PETE CARROLL DISMISSES DOUBTERS IN THE WAKE OF RUSSELL WILSON’S ABSENCE

Wilson was also key in bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl back in 2013. Wilson collected nine Pro Bowls along the way, too.

Wilson was even the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which signifies his contributions to his community, something that he has always taken pride in.

But this is the NFL and loyalty matters just as much as performance. So The 12s will be making it hard for Wilson to hear, as they did for his opponents all those years.