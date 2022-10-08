Russell Wilson played against Colts with shoulder injury, underwent procedure to relieve pain, reports say

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s slow start with the Broncos might be partially due to a shoulder injury.

According to an ESPN report, Wilson suffered the injury during the team’s Week 4 game against the Raiders. The shoulder injury was described as a partially torn lat.

The Broncos played the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday night. The next day, Wilson traveled to Los Angeles where he underwent a procedure to help improve discomfort levels in his throwing shoulder, according to reports from the NFL Network.

The procedure was a PRP injection to his shoulder, the NFL Network confirmed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

PRP stands for platelet rich plasma therapy. The procedure typically involves blood being drawn, and then a machine is used to separate “platelets.” Those platelets are then re-injected in the body.

The nine-time Pro-Bowl QB has been largely ineffective in his first four games in Denver. He’s thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos’ offense struggled to gain any real traction in the loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old quarterback failed to deliver late in the fourth quarter. He threw an interception in the end zone with just two minutes remaining, which gave way to Chase McLaughlin’s game-tying field goal with just seconds left on the clock.

BRONCOS LOSE TWO PLAYERS, INCLUDING FORMER ALL-PRO, FOR SEASON WITH LEG INJURIES

Wilson completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 yards and threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in the 12-9 overtime loss.

Wilson did not mention his shoulder during when it talked to reporters after the Broncos-Colts game.

“It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better,” Wilson said in his postgame presser. “This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives [where] we moved the ball in the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them.”

The Broncos currently sit at 2-3 on the season.

RUSSELL WILSON ACCEPTS BLAME FOR BRONCOS UGLY LOSS TO COLTS, VOWS TO RESPOND: ‘I DON’T KNOW ANY OTHER WAY’

Wilson was listed on the Broncos’ injury report on Tuesday with a shoulder strain. He only participated in practice on Wednesday, one day ahead of the Thursday night matchup.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback experienced some soreness after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Raiders.

Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason in a blockbuster deal involving multiple draft picks and three other players.

In September, Wilson signed a five-year contract with the Broncos worth $245 million.

The injury is not expected to require surgery, per the ESPN report.

There has been no official update to Wilson’s availability for the Broncos’ Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.