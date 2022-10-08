Russell Wilson underwent procedure to relieve pain in throwing shoulder after loss to Colts, reports say

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson spent Friday in Los Angeles where he underwent a procedure to help improve discomfort levels in his throwing shoulder, according to reports from the NFL Network.

Wilson received a PRP injection, the NFL Network confirmed.

PRP stands for platelet rich plasma therapy. The procedure typically involves blood being drawn, and then a machine is used to separate “platelets.” Those platelets are then re-injected in the body.

The nine-time Pro-Bowl QB has been largely ineffective in his first four games in Denver. He’s thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos’ offense struggled to gain any real traction in the loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old quarterback failed to deliver late in the fourth quarter. He threw an interception in the end zone with just two minutes remaining, which gave way to Chase McLaughlin’s game-tying field goal with just seconds left on the clock.

“It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better,” Wilson said in his postgame presser. “This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives [where] we moved the ball in the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them.”

The Broncos currently sit a 2-3 on the season.

Wilson was listed on the Broncos’ injury report on Tuesday. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback experienced some soreness after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Raiders.

Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason in a blockbuster deal involving multiple draft picks and three other players.

In September, Wilson signed a five-year contract with the Broncos worth $245 million.

There has been no update to Wilson’s availability for the Broncos’ Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.