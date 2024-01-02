Russia accidentally drops bombs on own village as missiles continue to bombard Ukraine

A Russian aircraft accidentally bombed a village in the Voronezh region of the country as the Kremlin continues an all-out assault on major Ukrainian cities.

The warplane responsible for the friendly-fire was reportedly forced to make an “emergency release” on Tuesday while flying over the Russian village of Petropavlovka.

“At around 9:00 a.m. on January 2, while an Air Force plane was flying over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Region, there was an emergency release of aviation munitions,” said Russia’s Defense Ministry, according to translations from the Moscow Times.

Petropavlovka is approximately 93 miles east of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident. A commission is working on-site to assess the nature of the damage and assist in the restoration of buildings,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties caused by the accidental bombing, but at least six buildings were struck, according to the Moscow Times.

“I tasked my colleagues in the Voronezh region government to swiftly address issues concerning compensation payments and the construction of new housing,” Voronezh Governor Aleksander Gusev said, according to the translations. “Our commitment is to ensure no one is overlooked.”

Russia is sustaining bombardment of Ukraine’s two largest cities with hypersonic ballistic missiles as the conflict approaches the close of its second year.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced four civilians were killed in the strikes against the major cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv. An additional 92 individuals were injured.

Russia launched on Friday its largest missile attack against Ukraine since the beginning of the war, killing approximately 41 civilians — a sustained barrage has continued since then.

“Another attack by Russian savages. Almost a hundred missiles of various types. At least 70 missiles were shot down. Nearly 60 of them were intercepted in the Kyiv area. There were also severe strikes on Kharkiv,” Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian public on Tuesday.

He continued, “Work is now being done to eliminate the consequences. Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS — each of these systems has already saved hundreds of lives. Russia will be held accountable for every life lost. Glory to Ukraine!”