Russia ally denied election to UN Security Council in wake of Ukraine war

Belarus was denied a spot on the United Nations Security Council Tuesday as five other nations joined the rotational ranks, granting them voting powers for the next two years.

Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and South Korea won the top spots after running unopposed with their terms set to begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

Slovenia, which ran against Belarus, beat out the Russia-aligned nation in an overwhelming defeat, securing 153 votes from the UN General Assembly to Belarus’ 38 votes.

365 BELARUSIANS SANCTIONED BY POLAND OVER JOURNALIST’S ‘DRACONIAN’ JAIL SENTENCE

Belarus had run unopposed for the 2024 Eastern European seat beginning in 2007 until it violently cracked down on protestors following a 2020 presidential election.

Western nations and human rights groups accused Minsk of falsifying the election results to secure Alexander Lukashenko — who has been president since 1994 — another presidential win.

IRAN’S NEW LEADERSHIP ROLE ON UN DISARMAMENT COMMITTEE SLAMMED BY US, ISRAEL: ‘ABSURD BEYOND CONTEMPLATION’

By December 2021 Slovenia entered the UN Security Council race against Belarus, reported Reuters.

Belarus has since been one of the few nations to back Russia in its deadly invasion of Ukraine and last month allowed Russia to move forward with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons within its borders.

But opposition to Belarus’ appointment by the General Assembly was not a guarantee after it elected Iran — which has also been a top Russia supporter in its war efforts in Ukraine — to a vice presidential role on the General Committee for the 78th session set to begin in September.

In addition, Iran was also elected to sit as rapporteur for the General Assembly’s Committee on Disarmament and International Security, despite its record in violating ballistic and nuclear regulations outlined under UN charter.

The newly elected member states will replace Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates and join the five permanent veto-wielding members including Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Reuters contributed to this report.