Russia bans Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, more US senators from entering country

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that it has now added actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller and six additional U.S. senators to its growing list of public figures who are now banned from entering the country.

The move comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 194 days.

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Among those who are now banned from entering Russia “on a permanent basis” are U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Senators Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Michael Rounds, R-S.D., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Rick Scott, R-Fla. and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

SUICIDE BOMBER DETONATED EXPLOSIVES NEAR RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN KABUL

US AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA, JOHN SULLIVAN, LEAVES POST

There are now 1,073 names in total on what Russia calls its “stop list.”

“This is diplomatic warfare with the targets being government officials, business executives and high-profile individuals rather than military installations, and weapons being economic sanctions and travel restrictions rather than bombs and missiles,” Rebekah Koffler, the president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting, a former DIA intelligence officer focused on Russia and Eurasia, and the author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Fox News Digital.

“It is largely symbolic at this point. Russia’s sanctions aren’t really biting that much because few U.S. citizens would want to travel to Russia or do business with Moscow,” she added.

“U.S. sanctions on Russia haven’t produced the desired effect either: they haven’t changed Putin’s behavior at all, haven’t stopped Russia’s war on Ukraine, haven’t produced a devastating effect on Russian economy,” Koffler also said.