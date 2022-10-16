Russia fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine in ‘retaliation’ of Kerch Bridge explosion: officials

Russia’s decision to fire more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine was “probably” retaliation for the explosion on the Kerch Bridge, where a fuel tank ignited last weekend, intelligence officials said.

“President Putin claimed the strikes were in retaliation for the attack on the Kerch Bridge,” British Defence intelligence said in an update early Sunday. “Ukraine’s defense ministry reported that more than half of the projectiles were shot down, but dozens struck Kyiv and other population centers, killing civilians and damaging civil infrastructure.”

An explosion rocked the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula to Russia, last Saturday when a fuel tank caught on fire, causing part of the structure to fall into the water below, Russian officials said.

The three people who died in the explosion were presumably passengers in the car next to the truck that exploded.

EXPLOSION ROCKS KERCH BRIDGE CONNECTING RUSSIA AND CRIMEA, 3 DEAD: OFFICIALS

Days after the explosion, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Ukraine’s chief of intelligence was behind the “terrorist attack” and detained several people also believed to be responsible, according to the Russian-owned media outlet TASS.

Five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia were detained on Oct. 12, in connection with the bombing.

RUSSIA SAYS UKRAINIAN INTEL CHIEF RESPONSIBLE FOR CRIMEA BRIDGE ATTACK, INCREASING ASSASSINATION RISK

Ukraine has not officially said it was involved in the attack, though the destruction of the bridge could benefit its war efforts as damage to the bridge disabled some transportation access points between mainland Russia and its front lines.

Moscow wants to rush a repair on the Kerch Bridge and Putin said he wants it restore to full functionality by July 1, 2023. It’s construction will be managed by Nizhneangarsktransstroy LLC, a Ukrainian outlet reported.

The Kerch Bridge was initially constructed in 2018 following Russia’s occupation of Crimea in 2014. It serves as a direct access route through the Kerch Strait.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.