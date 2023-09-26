Russian commander purportedly seen in video from state media after Ukraine declared him killed in strike

A Russian military leader declared dead by Ukrainian officials appeared to be seen in a video call on Tuesday, throwing into question reports of his demise.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a military conference on Tuesday purportedly showing Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov in attendance.

Ukrainian officials claimed Monday that Sokolov was killed alongside dozens of other officers in a missile strike that bombarded the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea.

The video, which Russian state media claims was filmed on Tuesday, appears to show Sokolov virtually attending a conference chaired by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Throughout the footage, Sokolov is not heard or seen speaking.

“As it is known, 34 officers were killed as a result of a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation,” Ukrainian officials said Monday, according to translations from the BBC.

The statement continued, “Available sources claim that among the dead was the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Many [bodies] still have not been identified due to the condition of the body parts.”

Ukrainian military leaders said Tuesday that they were “clarifying” the veracity of reports that Sokolov was killed in the strike.

