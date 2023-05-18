Russian cyclist shows off brutal scars he suffered in a fall

Russian cyclist Gleb Syritsa sustained gruesome injuries after he fell off his bike during a crash at an event in France.

The wreck happened Tuesday at the Four Days of Dunkirk event.

Despite what appeared to be severe injuries, Syritsa got back on his bike and crossed the finish line of the 196.6-kilometer route.

Syritsa completed the stage alongside teammates Cees Bol and Yuriy Natarov. Bol also crashed and fell off his bike.

The team’s Twitter account, Astana Qazaqstan, posted a photo of Syritsa naked to show the full extent of his injuries. The photo showed Syritsa smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

Syritsa had a bloody arm, an injured leg and a large sore around his shoulder.

“Gleb Syritsa banged-up all over the body but he is a strong fighter. Heal well, Gleb!,” Astana Qazaqstan wrote.

Cycling enthusiasts also took to Twitter to react to Syritsa’s injuries, with one fan writing, “Cyclists are made of tough stuff. Imagine getting in the shower after that.”

The injuries prevented Syritsa from competing in the second stage.

Olav Kooij, who was representing Team Jumbo-Visma, won the opening stage of the event.