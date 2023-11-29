Russian government floats idea for mandatory ‘loyalty agreement’ for foreigners in Russia

The Russian government is floating the idea of demanding a “loyalty agreement” from foreigners.

A proposed law would restrict non-Russian residents from openly opposing the government, criticizing Russia’s communist history or subverting traditional values.

Foreign nationals would be required to sign an agreement prohibiting “hindering the activities of public authorities of the Russian Federation [or] discrediting in any form the foreign and domestic state policy of the Russian Federation, public authorities and their officials,” according to translations from The Moscow Times.

Foreigners would also be restricted from “denying traditional family values ​​and distorting the contribution of the Soviet people to the victory over fascism,” according to the report.

State news outlet TASS reported on the draft legislation on Wednesday, attributing the proposition to the Interior Ministry, headed by Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Head of the Interior Ministry’s migration department, Valentina Kazakova, told TASS that the proposal would “soon be sent to the State Duma,” the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The Kremlin has not commented on the proposed law.

The loyalty pledge would be only the latest crackdown on behavior and speech believed to be anti-Russian since the invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

