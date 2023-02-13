Russian vessel docked with International Space Station suffers coolant leak: NASA

A Russian ship docked with the International Space Station suffered a coolant leak for the second time since December, NASA announced this weekend.

The unmanned Russian vessel, the Roscosmos Progress 82, docked to the ISS with no problems in October and is scheduled to depart full of trash by the end of February. NASA said the coolant leak does not pose a threat to the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS, according to the Wall St. Journal.

The Roscosmos is the second Russian-made vessel to spring a leak since December, when the vessel that carried U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin also began to leak.

The U.S. and Russian space programs have continued to work together in maintaining the ISS despite Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Roscosmos vessel is expected to depart on schedule later in February, landing somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.