Russia’s pre-dawn air raid on Kyiv kills at least 1 while Moscow claims city attacked by drones

Russia launched a pre-dawn air raid on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, killing at least one person, while officials in Moscow claim the Russian capital was attacked by drones.

At least 20 Shahed explosive drones were struck down by air defense forces in Kyiv’s airspace in Russia’s third attack on the capital in the past 24 hours, according to the Kyiv Military Administration via The Associated Press. Ukraine shot down 29 of the 31 drones fired into the country, most of which were in the Kyiv area, the air force later said.

Moscow’s residents reported hearing explosions and the Defense Ministry later said eight drones had been fired at the city in a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” The ministry said five drones were shot down and the systems of three were jammed, forcing them off course.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the Moscow attack, which would be one of its deepest offenses into Russia since the war began in February 2022 if confirmed.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings, adding that two people received medical attention but did not require hospitalization.

Sobyanin also said residents had to evacuate two buildings damaged in the attack.

According to Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, several drones were shot down on their way to Moscow – marking the second reported attack on Moscow. Authorities said two drones targeting the Kremlin earlier this month were assassination attempts against President Vladimir Putin.

In Tuesday’s overnight attacks on Kyiv, one person was killed and seven were injured, according to the municipal military administration.

A high-rise building in the Holosiiv district caught fire after being hit by debris from drones or interceptor missiles, the Kyiv Military Administration reported. The building’s upper two floors were destroyed, causing over 20 people to be evacuated and raising concerns that more could be trapped under the rubble.

Falling debris caused a fire in a private house in the Darnytskyi district and three cars were set ablaze in the Pechersky district, according to the military administration.

The series of attacks began Sunday and included a rare daylight attack Monday, when Russian forces fired 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to Ukraine’s chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. All the missiles were shot down, he said.

Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in Kyiv’s central and northern districts, injuring at least one civilian.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched a series of strikes early Monday targeting Ukrainian air bases with precision long-range air-launched missiles. The strikes destroyed command posts, radars, aircraft and ammunition stockpiles, according to the ministry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.