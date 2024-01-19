Rutgers University lifts suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, places group on probation

A Rutgers University student-led pro-Palestinian organization in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that was placed on an interim suspension for allegedly disrupting classes and more, has been taken off suspension and placed on probation for one year.

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Rutgers was placed on an interim suspension on allegations that the group “disrupted classes, a program, meals, and students studying.”

“Rutgers typically issues an interim suspension of organizational activity when a student organization is facing multiple conduct complaints,” a Rutgers spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday. “The conduct case involving the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Rutgers-New Brunswick has been resolved and the interim suspension of organization activity is over.”

The spokesperson added that the organization was placed on probation for a year, with education sanctions.

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY SUSPENDS STUDENTS FOR JUSTICE IN PALESTINE CHAPTER

The school said it made its decisions based on the fact the students were protesting in nonpublic forums, causing disruption to classes and university functioning, which are violations of the school’s policy.

The spokesperson also said none of the actions were taken based on speech.

After being reinstated, the student organization held a press conference, which was attended and recorded by @TheStuStuStudio, and featured three members standing behind a sign that read, “Rutgers Profits off of Palestinian Suffering.”

UN OVERWHELMINGLY VOTES FOR HUMANITARIAN CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA, REJECTS US, AUSTRIA AMENDMENTS CONDEMNING HAMAS

All three wore keffiyeh facial coverings, similar to those seen at pro-Palestinian rallies.

The group’s speaker relayed a list of demands to the school, including the identification and termination of an administrator who leaked a suspension letter along with the name and contact information of a member of the school’s SJP.

The group also demanded the incorporation of anti-Palestinian racism into mandatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training and race-based curricula, while also establishing an Arab cultural center with resources for Palestinian and Arab students.

BLINKEN: SEXUAL VIOLENCE HAMAS COMMITTED ON OCT. 7 ‘BEYOND ANYTHING THAT I’VE SEEN’

Also on the list of demands were those requested in November, according to the speaker.

“We reiterate our previous five demands made to Rutgers’ administration, which we have received no response, despite addressing the administration with them since Nov. 9,” the speaker said.

Those demands include divesting the school’s endowment fund from Israeli bonds and corporations, “upholding the Israeli settler colonialism, apartheid and genocide.”

The group demanded the school protect Palestinian students and advocates exercising their political rights, hire additional professors that specialize in Palestine and settler colonial students, and release a statement from the office of the president acknowledging the, “ongoing genocide against Palestinians, its impact on the Palestinian community, on the university, and advocating for a cease-fire.”

Rutgers did not respond to specific inquiries from Fox News Digital about the demands.